Bargain Black Country homes up for auction with guide prices starting at just £39,000

Newhampton Road East

More than 20 homes across the Black Country are among 161 lots, with guide prices starting from just £39,000.

Speaking ahead of the sale on Thursday, May 19, Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “These are just a few examples of the broad range of properties for sale at our upcoming auction. With house prices continuing to grow in the current, buoyant market, there has never been a better time to pick up a bargain at auction.

“While some homes are in need of some tender loving care or modernisation, others are ready and waiting for their new families to move in. As a result we are expecting considerable interest from young couples looking to get on the property ladder, families looking for their next home and investors expanding their rental portfolios.”

40 Coalway Road

40 Coalway Road, Wolverhampton, is a three bedroom semi-detached house with a guide price of more than £50,000.

The Bungalow, Garden Close

The Bungalow in Carden Close, West Bromwich, is a two-bedroom detached bungalow with a guide price of more than £69,000.

Station Street

A five-bedroomed detached dormer bungalow at 50 Station Street, Bloxwich, has a guide of more than £195,000.

Mason Street

A property in need of substantial renovation is the three-bedroomed detached house at 64 Mason Street, Bilston, with a guide price of more than £95,000.

Parkhill Road

In Smethwick, 5 Parkhill Road is a three-bedroom, mid-terraced house with a guide price of more than £39,000.

Keen interest from bidders is expected for a five-bedroom house in Wolverhampton with planning permission for conversion into flats. The mid-terraced house at 268 Newhampton Road East has a guide price of more than £175,000 and stands near West Park.

Potential for an extension or a garage adds to the attraction of a three bedroomed semi-detached house in Bilston on a substantial corner plot. 126 Lunt Road, has a guide of more than £116,500.