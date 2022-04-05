Wolverhampton office block to be turned into flats for women and children in need

Emery House in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, which is to be converted into eight residential supported living apartments. Photo: Google

Emery House in Waterloo Road is next door to the Haven and will be used by the refuge charity, which supports women and children in the city who have been subjected to domestic abuse and homelessness.

The building was previously the headquarters of employment training agency PTP (Performance Through People) and will be redeveloped to provide accommodation over two floors, planning bosses said this week.

In granting approval, planner Haley Johnston said: “This use will be for supporting individuals in connection to the Haven next door.

"The property is within the Wolverhampton city centre conservation area and care has been made to ensure no external changes are occurring.

The proposed layout plans for the redevelopment of Emery House in Wolverhampton city centre. Image: J and N Properties Ltd.

“The residential use will also be supported by the fact it is within the city centre and has great transportation links.”

Emery House is the latest in a series of empty former office buildings in the city centre to be earmarked for living space. The application has been made by Wolverhampton-based J and N Properties.

In written correspondence submitted alongside the application, Jason Asbury of Kingswinford-based Pharaoh Designs – the agents acting on behalf of the company – said: “This site has a rear car park with nine marked out parking spaces and these will be retained. The basement will be used for storage.”