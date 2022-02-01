Overdue demolition of eyesore building being held up by 'bureaucracy and gas meters'

Councillor Paul Bott, right, and Glynn Adams, secretary of Darlaston Sports and Social Club, who are fuming about the condition of the former Leys Hall building

However, owners of the building claim that "bureaucracy and the need for gas meters to be taken out" is delaying demolition.

Leys Hall at Darlaston has become a target for vandals, fly-tipping and fires and Walsall councillor Paul Bott has consistently called for it to be demolished as soon as possible.

The Old Hall People's Partnership, a non-profit organisation, took over the building about eight years ago and ran it as a furniture recycling centre for needy families.

However, the roof collapsed more than 12 months ago and the centre was moved to premises at Bentley and since then Leys Hall has remained empty.

Denise Birkett, chief executive officer for the partnership, said: "We still own the building and demolition was due to start on January 20.

"I can understand that residents want to know when it will be demolished but this is out of our hands,.

"We gained planning permission to demolish the building but then the utility companies said that they had to take out meters.

"To do this they have to apply for permission.

"The water has been taken care of but the gas remains and we have to wait as we do not want an explosion.

"We are keeping up-to-date, almost daily, to see when this is likely to happen.

"It is bureaucracy that is holding things up and not us.

"It is costing us a fortune and we are only a small charity."

Councillor Bott said: "This building is a blot on the landscape and has become the target for vandals, fly-tipping and fires.

"It has been left derelict for too long and needs to be demolished as soon as possible.

"One of the priorities is also to get the fly-tipping that has taken place removed as soon as possible and I believe that this could be done straight away.