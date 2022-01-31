Black Country pub site and Burntwood health centre up for sale at auction

The health centre in Burntwood has a guide price of £400,000

The former medical centre in Hudson Drive, Burntwood, has a guide price of £400,000 and is being marketed as a potential residential development made up of 1,311 sq m (0.324 acres).

It is one of several commercial investment and development opportunities being sold at Bond Wolfe's auction on February 9

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said the selection ranged from high value commercial ground rents offered on behalf of Birmingham City Council, to small plots of land in Wales.

Land with development potential is being sold off by Sandwell Council at the former Rising Sun pub in Barton Street, West Bromwich.

Tudor House in Walsall

The cleared site has outline planning permission for four one-bedroom flats or a pair of semi-detached houses. The guide price is more than £50,000.

Interest is also expected in Tudor House, Bridge Street, Walsall, a town centre investment opportunity which is fully let with an annual rental income of £80,000 and a guide price of more than £730,000.

Ian Tudor said: “We are anticipating keen interest in all our commercial lots on the day.”