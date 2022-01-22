Walsall building nearly fully demolished ahead of new major medical centre

The former Challenge building is being knocked down

The Challenge Building, on the corner of Hatherton Road and Hatherton Street in Walsall, will be replaced by a three-storey facility bringing four GP surgeries together under one roof.

They are The Limes Medical Centre, Sycamore House Medical Centre, Lichfield Street Surgery and Saddlers Surgery

The new health centre will serve more than 25,000 patients and feature 54 consulting rooms, treatment rooms, an optician, pharmacy and 110 on-site car parking spaces.

Construction of the new building is to start later this year and is is scheduled to be completed and occupied by August 2023.

Dr Martin Stevens, GP Partner at Umbrella Medical, which runs Lichfield Street, Sycamore House and Limes Surgeries, said: “The new surgery will allow us to provide increased capacity, with more consulting and treatment rooms for staff to see more patients.

“It will provide a convenient and comfortable environment for patients, visitors and staff, with better access for patients with disabilities, the elderly and parents with children.

“We will also be able to provide an improved range of services which should help reduce the need for patients to attend hospital.

“We believe this landmark development will improve the health outcomes and wellbeing of patients all across Walsall.”

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “This site will be transformed into a modern, purpose-built medical centre that will deliver GP services to more than 20,000 patients on a site previously owned by the council.