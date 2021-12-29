Wolverhampton househunt hotspots are revealed

Estate agent Purplebricks have revealed Wolverhampton’s most popular postcodes and house hunter searches.

Data from January 1 to November 30 showed the most popular postcodes searched for were WV4 which includes Penn and Parkfields, WV10 which includes Bushbury, Featherstone and Shareshill and WV14 where Bilston is.

The most popular search prices have been for houses priced at £200k, £150k and £190k. Buyers are seeking three to four bedrooms.

Rachel Mcintosh, local property partner at Purplebricks for Bislton said: "Bilston is a popular area with buyers because it is central for communicating and has a good choice of properties, from lower priced ones to higher end. It’s a great place to live because it is friendly and diverse.

"This year, there has been a slight increase in people wanting an extra bedroom or office in a property.”

Jamie Dryburgh, local property partner at Purplebricks for WV4 and WV10 said: "There is always high demand in WV4. Excellent schools, tight-knit communities and large properties on big plots make it a very popular area with buyers.

"A trend I see here are extended semi detached properties. There are a number of five-bed semis with home offices and gyms, cinemas and lots of en-suites that I’ve seen over the years.

"In terms of requests from buyers, they’d like properties on a large plot with scope to extend, and within the catchment areas of specific schools."