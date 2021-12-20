Wolverhampton in 10 top cities for value for money in property, data suggests

Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggests the UK's average house price has hit £268,000 with another study being released from this data.
ConservatoryLand has released a study into what Brits can expect to get for their money across the UK’s 30 most popular cities - from the average number of bedrooms and bathrooms, to square meterage.
Wolverhampton ranked fifth, with the average property giving a homebuyer four bedrooms, one bathroom, and 90 square metres, while perhaps unsurprisingly London offers the worst with £268,000 getting home buyers only a flat, with two bedrooms, one bathroom and no driveway.