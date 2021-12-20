Notification Settings

Wolverhampton in 10 top cities for value for money in property, data suggests

By Thomas Parkes

Wolverhampton has been named one of the top 10 best cities in the UK offering the best value for money when buying a property, researchers say.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggests the UK's average house price has hit £268,000 with another study being released from this data.

ConservatoryLand has released a study into what Brits can expect to get for their money across the UK’s 30 most popular cities - from the average number of bedrooms and bathrooms, to square meterage.

Wolverhampton ranked fifth, with the average property giving a homebuyer four bedrooms, one bathroom, and 90 square metres, while perhaps unsurprisingly London offers the worst with £268,000 getting home buyers only a flat, with two bedrooms, one bathroom and no driveway.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

