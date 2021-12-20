Notification Settings

Vacant care home near Dudley town centre could be converted into HMO

By Thomas Parkes

Plans have been put forward to transform a care home in Dudley into an 11-bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Dudley Council

The property, a two-storey detached building, is located in the residential part of St James' Road near Dudley town centre.

It was previously used a residential care home for old people providing accommodation to 10 residents, but has been vacant over the last few years.

A planning statement said: "Proposal plans includes three bedrooms with en-suites in basement floor, three bedroom with ensuites, and shared kitchen/dining/lounge on ground floor and five bedrooms with en-suites on first floor."

The proposals are set to be considered by Dudley Council in the new year.

thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk

