Vacant care home near Dudley town centre could be converted into HMO

Dudley Council

The property, a two-storey detached building, is located in the residential part of St James' Road near Dudley town centre.

It was previously used a residential care home for old people providing accommodation to 10 residents, but has been vacant over the last few years.

A planning statement said: "Proposal plans includes three bedrooms with en-suites in basement floor, three bedroom with ensuites, and shared kitchen/dining/lounge on ground floor and five bedrooms with en-suites on first floor."