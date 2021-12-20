Notification Settings

Plans for new homes on wasteland in Halesowen

By Thomas ParkesHalesowenPropertyPublished:

A total of 10 houses are set to be built on a stretch of brownfield wasteland which has been subject to anti-social behaviour, if plans are backed.

The buildings on Malt Mill Lane, in Halesowen, have been demolished to slab level and the site currently remains derelict and boarded up.

Now planners want to build 10 homes on the site – alongside 22 car parking places – and have submitted the plans for Dudley Council to consider.

A spokesman said: "This full planning application has been submitted for the erection of 10 dwellings and associated infrastructure on land off Malt Mill Lane.

"The proposal would secure economic benefits through the construction of the dwellings and from the spend by the future occupiers of these dwellings in the local area."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

