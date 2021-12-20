Plans for new homes on wasteland in Halesowen

The buildings on Malt Mill Lane, in Halesowen, have been demolished to slab level and the site currently remains derelict and boarded up.

Now planners want to build 10 homes on the site – alongside 22 car parking places – and have submitted the plans for Dudley Council to consider.

A spokesman said: "This full planning application has been submitted for the erection of 10 dwellings and associated infrastructure on land off Malt Mill Lane.