Support for additional licensing scheme for HMO landlords in West Bromwich

Sandwell Council has put forward the scheme – which will affect properties around the High Street and town centre areas – after an extensive 12-week consultation.

It would see any landlords of HMOs having to apply for a licence from the council unless they already hold a mandatory HMO licence, council bosses have confirmed.

Large properties, where five or more people live, already require the landlord to apply for a mandatory licence from the council. Under the proposed scheme, landlords of all HMOs regardless of how many people are living there, would need to apply for a licence at a cost of £850 for a five-year period.

The consultation asked for the views of local people including private landlords, private tenants, residents, businesses and organisations in and outside of West Bromwich about the licensing schemes.

Findings from the consultation showed that support for an additional licensing scheme is strong overall with more than three-quarters – 77 per cent – of all respondents agreeing with the proposals.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We want to improve housing conditions and make sure that landlords are providing good quality and safe HMOs, so that tenants are protected.

“While we know that many already do this, there are still too many properties that are poorly managed and are in unsafe and unsatisfactory conditions.”

“A new approach is needed and we believe that the additional licensing scheme will improve the condition of properties, support good landlords and remove rogue landlords from operating.”