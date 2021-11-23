Bargain Black Country homes up for auction from £14,000

The house up for auction in Queen Street, Bilston

Home hunters will be given the opportunity to bid for a three-bedroom mid-terraced house on Queen Street, Bilston, which has a guide price of just £14,000 to £19,000.

The property is laid out with two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom with a water closet downstairs but is in need of major refurbishment.

It is one of more than 50 homes set to go under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s December auction varying from large properties in the countryside to two-bedroom terraced houses.

Commercial buildings are also being sold, including the home of Wolverhampton city centre's Job Centre which is up for sale with a guide price of £1.25 million.

This Newhampton Road East property has a guide price of £39,000

Among the other Wolverhampton properties being auctioned off is a four-bedroom mid-terraced house on Newhampton Road East starting at £39,000.

A three-bedroom terrace house in Smethwick will feature with a guide price of £135,000 plus and a a semi-detached house with three bedrooms, gardens and a garage on Holly Bush Lane in Stourbridge has a guide price of £85,000.

Meanwhile a price of just £44,000-£49,000 is suggested for a three-bedroom semi on Angus Close, West Bromwich, which features a reception and L-shaped kitchen with dining area.

This house in Angus Close, West Bromwich, could cost less than £50,000

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “These are typical of the broad range of properties coming up for auction at our December event.

“Wherever people look across the Black Country, and at whatever price level, we’re sure to have something to suit first time buyers, families wanting to find somewhere bigger, or landlords looking to increase their portfolio.

“Many properties are in need of some redecorating, DIY or tender loving care to a greater or lesser extent, which adds to the incredible value they offer.”