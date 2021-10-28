Homes planned for disused car park in Walsall

An artist's impressions of proposed houses for derelict land in Wallows Lane, Walsall

SX Developers Ltd have put forward proposals to Walsall Council planners to build the five properties on the land on the corner of Wallows Lane and Broadway West.

The land was previously a car park until the late 1980s but has now been overgrown with trees. The developers also said it has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping there.

An application to build eight houses on the land was previously put forward by the company earlier this year but that has now been downsized to five four-bedroom homes.

Agents Prembuild Midlands Ltd said: “The vacant site was once a car park and has become vacant since the late 1980s.

“Self seeding and low quality trees have, over the years, overrun the site resulting in a poor woodland being formed. Initial visual inspections show evidence of anti-social behaviour with fly-tipping on the site.”

“It is proposed within this application to widen the carriageway and both sides of the footpath to the west of Wallows Lane to form better ingress and egress to the development.

“The proposals submitted create a light, attractive development which will add value to surrounding homes both aesthetically and financially.

“The site is close to Walsall town centre and has excellent access to a variety of essential amenities.

“The closest primary school, Hilary Primary, is located on Hilary Street and there is also a diverse selection of secondary schools and colleges within a short walking distance.”