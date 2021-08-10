Restoration of clock tower will start after rare birds leave nest

Restoration of a Grade-ll listed clock tower is set to start later this year, once protected birds that live there leave their nest.

Wednesbury town centre, as seen in 1958
Sandwell Council is lining up improvements to the landmark building in Wednesbury, which was built in 1911 to commemorate the coronation of George V.

Work cannot begin until Pied Wagtails that occupy the site leave their nest, which usually takes place in October.

The birds are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, meaning they cannot be disturbed.

The planned restoration includes repairs to the clock and removal of unwanted vegetation.

The clock tower was designed by local architect Charles William Davies Joynson and is made of red brick and sandstone.

The work forms part of a £3.6million regeneration scheme to improve Wednesbury, in an area called the Wednesbury High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Sandwell Council has worked with Historic England to help the borough’s struggling high streets and restore historic landmarks.

Councillor Rajbir Singh, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "The Clock Tower is a unique part of Sandwell’s history, and one that gives us the opportunity to face the future while respecting and restoring our heritage."

Go to sandwell.gov.uk/WednesburyHAZ for more information.

