Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Robert Flavell, senior director at St Modwen signing the memorandum

It will support WMCA’s target to deliver 215,000 new homes across the region by 2031 in order to meet future housing and economic demand.

All 5,000 homes will be designed to be low energy in operation, reflecting the requirements of the UK’s Future Homes Standard and supporting both Birmingham-based St Modwen and WMCA’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions.

As with every WMCA investment, the agreement will see a minimum of 20 per cent of the new homes classed as affordable under the authority’s own definition, which is linked to real world local wages rather than property prices.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding came as a planning application was submitted by St Modwen for the regeneration of the West Works site at the former MG Rover car plant in Longbridge.

The WMCA’s £6 million investment into the project, to help clean up the land and make it ready for redevelopment, will unlock a £300m total investment at West Works.

St Modwen’s planning application for 350 new homes on the site is in addition to a new Longbridge Business Park offering up to 900,000 sq ft of commercial space which is expected to create up to 5,000 new jobs.

The scheme will also open over 1km of the River Rea to the public for the first time including a new walking and cycling route linking West Longbridge to the town centre.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “By working with St Modwen we’ve managed to unlock one of the region’s most iconic brownfield sites – Longbridge’s West Works. I am therefore delighted that we’ve signed this MOU to continue to work together on more schemes in the future, as we look to build more homes and create more jobs right across the West Midlands.

“At the heart of any work we do together will be brownfield regeneration, as we focus on breathing new life into former derelict industrial sites and their surrounding areas, protecting our precious greenbelt land in the process.

“The West Works site is the first example of this, and I am really pleased we’re pressing on with the future vision for the site with the planning application submitted today.”

Robert Flavell, senior director at St. Modwen, said: “St. Modwen is very proud to be able to sign up to this landmark agreement with the WMCA which will help bring much needed new homes and jobs to areas throughout the West Midlands.

“The regeneration of Longbridge is a fine example of how partnership working can bring huge economic, social and environmental benefits. Our plans for West Longbridge will deliver high-quality, energy efficient and environmentally friendly new homes, new commercial space which will bring investment and jobs to the town and a range of green spaces for people to enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside the WMCA as part of this agreement and believe it will act as a catalyst to creating new communities which will be of benefit to those who live in, work in and visit the region.”

Councillor Mike Bird, WMCA portfolio holder for housing and land and leader of Walsall Council, said: “I’m encouraged that this commitment has been made to utilise derelict industrial sites in such a practical way. We need good quality housing in the West Midlands, and we need to reduce pressure on our green spaces. Working with developers who share our wider vision for inclusive growth in the region is an excellent way for us to achieve both.