Eight new hospitals set to be built in England

Midland Met Hospital, as seen in 2019

The Government has asked NHS trusts to submit expressions of interest in receiving funding to construct one.

It forms part of the Government's manifesto to build 48 new hospitals in England by 2030, as part of a programme worth £3.7billion.

There are eight pre-existing hospital schemes which make up the programme, including the Midland Met Hospital being built in Smethwick, which will be run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

In October, the Government announced 32 new hospitals would be built in England, and on Thursday, it announced bids could be made for the final eight locations.

It means that there will be 40 new hospitals in England by 2030, alongside the eight hospitals already in development such as the Midland Met.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday: "Our plans to deliver 40 new hospitals across the country by 2030 will help us build a better NHS and transform NHS services for local communities.

"The selection process for the further eight new schemes is a huge opportunity for more areas to benefit from the biggest hospital building programme in a generation, and I encourage trusts to apply.

"We will take forward the bold and ambitious plans to improve care, level up investment and prioritise sustainable design."

Describing the Midland Met project in October, the Government said: "The new Midland Metropolitan hospital will bring together urgent care services from three hospitals across the region into one state-of-the-art site, promoting better patient safety and care while ensuring value for money."

NHS trusts will be able to submit expressions of interest in getting a new hospital from September.

Applicants can be from mental health, community and acute NHS trusts.

Later this year, there will be a more detailed second stage process, with a final decision expected in spring 2022.

Health Minister Ed Argar added: "As we build back better from the pandemic, we are offering eight more trusts the chance to benefit from this historic undertaking.