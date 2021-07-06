Heated debate as draft Black Country Plan recommendations carried

Dudley Council cabinet met to discuss the recommendations for the draft Black Country Plan and agree on six recommendations to take forward for the public consultation.

The recommendations included approving the draft plan documents for an eight-week consultation, agreeing to the proposed consultation material to inform the public consultation and agreeing for the draft plan to be considered by the Future Council Scrutiny Committee.

The recommendations were accepted by the cabinet, but only after an hour of questions from the eight Labour councillors in attendance and answers from the councillors responsible.

The meeting saw heated comments from both sides of the room, with council leader Councillor Patrick Harley accusing the Labour members of crying crocodile tears over the Black Country plan, making reference to how Labour could have taken the borough out of the plan in 2016.

Councillor Harley also spoke about the "absurd manner" that the formula for working how much is needed and worked out, and said people needed to stop pontificating for a quick headline and to be serious about helping the council.

He said: "We can't delay this process for political reasons as if we can't defend that with the planning inspectorate, we really are putting large swathes of the greenbelt at risk.

"I myself have been contacted by dozens of residents who are absolutely appalled and disgusted that any buildings could be contemplated by developers on our greenbelt within Kingswinford.

"I have had a member of Parliament bemoaning the fact that we're planning to build on a brownfield site, but I've said it's got to be brownfield or greenbelt, so wake up, you can't have both."

Questions were asked around council housing, how much the consultation for the public would be listened to and the different areas of greenbelt being discussed for development.

Strong words over the building work on greenbelt and brownfield land and the part the public consultation would play in the final decision were also exchanged between Labour leader Councillor Qadar Zada and cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise Councillor Simon Phipps.

Councillor Zada said it should be absolutely clear that representations by the public are accepted by the department coordinating the consultation, while Councillor Phipps said there was a legal obligation to go to neighbouring boroughs and ask them to consider the housing need.