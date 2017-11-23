Cheslyn Hay homes battle won but 'war' goes on

The proposals for Upper Landywood Lane near Cheslyn Hay were turned down despite being recommended for approval by planning officers.

There were cheers and applause from the public gallery as the scheme was thrown out by South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee.

More than 1,500 people signed a petition against it because of fears over increased traffic, environmental damage claiming it would threaten the identities of Cheslyn Hay, Great Wyrley, and Landywood.

Residents even feared the development could effectively merge Cheslyn Hay and nearby Great Wyrley into one.

But campaigners said there could be an appeal and they expect the fight against greenbelt development to rear its head again in the future.

The site was previously an opencast mining site but was restored is now classed as a greenfield site.

On its Facebook page the developer behind the plans, KGL Holdings, said further development in Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley would be ‘inevitable’.

It said: "The whole of the UK is having to make difficult decisions about building on green belt.

"It is an emotive subject, one which will be discussed and debated not only in this village but all over the country."

Councillor Kath Williams, who represents Landywood, said: “This scheme would have had a detrimental impact on the green belt and didn’t meet our planning policies.

“I am very happy because it has been a lot of hard work and tireless campaigning to defeat these proposals. We have won the battle but not the war.”

Previous plans on the site for 141 homes were refused. And South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson also campaigned against the plans saying they were ‘not wanted or needed by residents’.

Applicant Ken Lees of KGL Holdings had said the Grade-II listed Teddesley Hall Estate in Penkridge would undergo a multi-million pound revamp as part of the deal.