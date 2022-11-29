Aid workers in plea for businesses to help as Ukrainians face bleak winter

Gary Fear delivers food to people in Ukraine

Gary Fear, from Gnosall, and David Perry, from Newport, have travelled to the devastated country three times since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a barbaric invasion in February.

The pair, delivering food, medicine and other supplies, have witnessed all manner of devastation and are set to return early in the new year, as winter kicks in.

They hope to raise funds to help support their latest mission and hope businesses and individuals might be able to help.

"It might be getting colder here but imagine it's below zero and you have no electricity, no heating, no water and no food," said Gary.

Gary Fear and Dave Perry with Igor Bodnarchuk

"Many people in Ukraine are living in or alongside the remains of their homes.

"Others are living in disused schools, sometimes cramped with 20 beds to a room – living with strangers but surviving as best they can.

"These people are brave, upstanding and proud of their country and don't deserve this.

"They face the prospect of an appalling winter where many will die from the cold and from hunger and we really need to help."

Gary and Dave have visited the likes of Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Chernihiv.

And Gary said: "At the start of the new year we are planning our most important aid trip, taking food and supplies to the people in these places.

"We would appreciate any support. £20 buys a basic food parcel to last someone a week.

"Each time we visit, we spend everything we have raised in a Ukrainian cash and carry, packing dozens of identical bags with rice, pasta, lentils, tuna, canned meat, cheese, biscuits, coffee, tea, chocolate and other basics plus a treat for kids. We then drive off and deliver it to those that need it the most.

"If any businesses can help, we'll put it to good use. Every penny donated will be spent to provide food or supplies for a Ukrainian person who needs it.

"We pay for our own flights to Poland and we pay our own accommodation."