Wyre Forest welcomes first Ukrainian arrivals

About 30 individuals have now been cleared to arrive.

They will be living with approximately 10 sponsor households in the district.

The numbers are expected to increase swiftly over the coming days.

The district council is working closely with Worcestershire County Council and other partner organisations.

At the moment, the district council's main role is to carry out checks on the suitability of the accommodation and the welfare of the Ukrainians.

This includes providing emergency cash support for each person.

The council will also help them claim Universal Credit or other relevant benefits, if required.

The Ukrainians have been issued with visas for three years. They have the right to work and have access to the full range of public services.

Another important role for the district council is to provide the £350 a month “thank you” payment to sponsor households.

Councillor Helen Dyke, leader of the council, said: “I am very pleased that the first Ukrainians taking refuge from the war in their homeland have arrived in Wyre Forest.

"I am proud of how the council’s housing, revenues and benefits and finance teams have worked very quickly to make sure that we are ready to welcome our newest residents.

"We are prepared to make sure they are appropriately supported as they settle into life in Wyre Forest.

“All the council’s costs, including the payments being made to sponsors and their guests, are being met by Government funding for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

"There will be no impact on the council’s finances.”

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor by offering accommodation should register at gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine.