Cat rescue charity calling for donations to help pets caught up in Ukraine war

A Ukrainian girl pets her cat in her coat inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Shrewsbury-based charity, Shropshire Cat Rescue, has joined forces with a number of vets and pet businesses to help gather donations which will go towards supporting the thousands of animals that are in need of care due to the impacts of the war.

The charity has now called on pet-lovers in and around Shropshire to support the appeal and provide aid to the pets of families who have been displaced war.

Marion Micklewright, CEO of Shropshire Cat Rescue, said: “Everyone here at Shropshire Cat Rescue is broken-hearted by the scenes of people carrying their pets with them as they escape war-torn Ukraine.

"The fact that so many have brought their pets with them just shows how important they are to the families.

"Some pets will be injured, and some will need care for ongoing health conditions and trauma, so we are on a mission to get as much support and animal aid to them as possible."

The aid will go to a special 24/7 clinic to help provide care for traumatised animals and a range of items are needed, including stress relieving products as well as first aid equipment, bedding, toys, and food.

“We have linked up with Network for Animals who have been working with different groups in Poland on the Ukraine border," Marion said.

"The wonderful Dale Brothers in Telford confirmed they can transport the animal aid to Poland for us.

"This is further than they normally transport within Europe, and we are very grateful they are doing this for us.

"Even better news is that an anonymous donor has donated the full cost for transport.

“Donations of first aid supplies, food and stress relief items that can help these animals and give their carers the tools they need, will help relieve the fear and anxiety the animals are feeling.”

The following locations are ready to receive items or people can send directly to these locations from Amazon wish list if preferred:

Shropshire Cat Rescue shop on Mardol, Shrewsbury - Monday to Saturday, 9.30am-4.30pm

Just for Pets, Ketley, Telford

Carmel Vets, Pennfields, Wolverhampton - Monday to Friday, 10-4pm, and Saturday, 10am-2pm

Taylor and Marshall vets, Shifnal

Medivet Lawley, Telford

YourVets, Smethwick - Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, and Saturdays, 10am-4pm

The last day to get items delivered to the drop off locations is Tuesday, April 5.