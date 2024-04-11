Your chance to put mayoral candidates on the spot at region's only hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Express & Star will host the election's only hustings in the Wolverhampton and Black Country area on April 23 – and we're inviting our readers to ask them questions.

All six candidates have been invited to the St George's Day event at Wolverhampton University, where they will make their case as to why they should head the West Midlands Combined Authority, which controls an £8 billion capital investment budget.

The mayor will be responsible for overseeing major transport and infrastructure, regeneration and bringing investment into the region.

The Question Time style format will see each candidate briefly outline why they should be mayor, followed by questions from Express & Star readers. Questions should be aimed at all candidates.

Andy Street, who has held the post for the past seven years, is standing for the Conservatives for a third term in office. He will be challenged by Labour's Richard Parker, Liberal Democrat Sunny Virk, Elaine Williams for Reform UK and Siobhan Harper-Nunes for the Greens. Akhmed Yakoob will stand as an independent candidate.

The election will take place on May 2. And while people will be able to submit there preferences for more than one candidate, there can be only one winner.

If you would like to put a question to the candidates, please email Mark.Andrews@mnamedia.co.uk with an outline of what you would like to ask.