Sir Keir's stunning turnaround has seen the West Midlands turn red – but he owes Nigel Farage a beer or two

No, it wasn't the 300-seat super-majority that some of the wilder polls were suggesting, but that was always fanciful. Such results just don't happen in functioning democracies.

But a majority of about 170, on a par with Tony Blair's 'Things Can Only Get Better' triumph in 1997, is a political earthquake nevertheless.

Not only has he won pretty much every seat that was on his hit list, he has won in places that were not even on his radar.

Back in March, when Labour was already riding high in the polls, a strategist shared with me the seats in the region that the party was expecting to win, and the ones where they saw little hope. Today, most of these now have Labour MPs.

The Tories always knew they would lose Wolverhampton West, West Bromwich, Walsall and Bloxwich and Tipton and Wednesbury. They probably expected to lose Wolverhampton North East, Shrewsbury and Telford. But Cannock Chase? Lichfield? And only just scraping through in Aldridge-Brownhills? Few saw that coming.