Express & Star comment – Tories have rightly been punished. Now we need Labour to deliver

Labour won this election by a huge margin, but not because the party offered up an inspirational vision of the next five years. It won because it was an alternative to the Conservatives.

Today, as we awake to a new era in British politics, we can hopefully look forward to a period of stability and common sense in Downing Street.

And it would be nice if Britain could get through the next four or five years of Labour rule with just one Prime Minister.

The Tories were guilty of many things towards the end of their 14 years in power – corruption, law-breaking and a neglect of the nation as they fought internal battles.

Boris Johnson had the potential to be one of the most influential prime ministers in the modern era, but blew his chance through frivolity and ill-discipline. Liz Truss was simply a disaster and an embarrassment.