Can Keir Starmer protect his children from glare of publicity?

The job is traditionally a live-in role. The UK's leader can work our policy downstairs in the day and then retire upstairs at night.

Family has been front and centre for many leaders.

Tony Blair brought up his young family there and Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were the latest to bring a new child into the world while at Downing Street.

We have also seen outgoing prime ministers bring their family out into the street for one final photocall before they leave office.

Sir Keir Starmer wants to play under different rules as he is conscious of the impact his high profile has on his family.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson

He has said keeping his children out of the limelight is something he owes them and that he intends to maintain.

The Labour leader has repeatedly expressed concerns about his teenage children's privacy in the run-up to the General Election.