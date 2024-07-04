When will election results be announced? Estimated count times across Black County and Staffordshire
One of the biggest things people want to know on election night is when their local constituency result will be called.
Unless you live in the North East, where counters in Sunderland and Newcastle get through ballot papers in lightning quick time year after year and can declare results in less than 90 minutes of polls closing at 10pm, it's nearly always a long wait into the early hours of Friday morning.
And this year a lot of seats in this year's election are forecasted to change hands as polls predict a potentially unprecedented downfall of the Conservatives following 14 years of government.
So, for those wanting to know when seats are expected to be announced around the county, here are some predictions which can act as a guide.
All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.
There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there could be uncertainty around some of timings below. Also, any close races could go to a recount, which would push declaration times back.
The list is arranged by the estimated time of declaration, starting with the earliest.
2am
Cannock Chase
3am
Dudley
Halesowen
Lichfield
Smethwick
Stourbridge
Tipton & Wednesbury
West Bromwich
3.30am
Aldridge-Brownhills
Stafford
Walsall & Bloxwich
Wolverhampton North East
Wolverhampton South East
Wolverhampton West
Wyre Forest
4am
Stone, Great Wyrley & Penkridge
4.15am
Kingswinford & South Staffordshire