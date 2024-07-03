Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Zahid Shah, who is contesting the Wolverhampton West seat, has said neither Labour nor the Conservatives represent the interests of Muslims in the city.

"I would like to see sanctions on Israel for the genocide they've caused in Gaza and recognise Palestine as a state.," he said.

Mr Shah became the first Muslim councillor in Wolverhampton when he was elected to represent St Peter's ward in 2011.

He initially stood as a Labour candidate, but defected to the Conservatives over concerns about the city's finances. He resigned from the Conservative Party in March over its stance on Palestine.

"I am standing for a better NHS, reduce middle management and their cups of tea meetings," he said.

"The money saved from there to be re-invested in to strengthening and up-skilling primary care to deal with more health issues."

Thjs, in turn would relieve pressure on hospitals, he said.

"Schooling needs to improve by teaching trades in school, so when young people leave school, they can go straight into work," Mr Shah added.

"Potholes need filling and small businesses need more support from local and national government."