I spent two nights sleeping rough – this is what it was like

Abdul Hussen, who is standing as an independent candidate, bedded down for two nights in Hydes Road, Wednesbury.

"It was very dusty with the cars going past, and the pavement felt very hard," said Mr Hussen, who is contesting the Tipton and Wednesbury seat.

"The weather wasn't too bad, but I didn't have a blanket, so it got very cold.

"But the thing is, I knew that I had a home to go to afterwards, others aren't so fortunate."

Mr Hussen called for empty buildings to be converted into shelters for the homeless.

"I had a sign, and many people said to me 'what are you doing?'," he said.

"When I told them they congratulated, saying 'well done'.

"I have noticed a growing number of lone females sleeping on the streets, and that is obviously not good."