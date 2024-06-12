'I'll look after veterans,' says Labour's defence chief in visit to region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr Healey joined by Labour candidate for Halesowen, Alex Ballinger, for a question-and-answer session at Halesowen Golf Club.

Mr Healey took questions on Labour’s plans for veterans, the armed forces and the UK’s defence, during the visit on Monday.

Mr Ballinger said afterwards: "It was great to have John in Halesowen.

"It was a lively discussion, and those who came were rightly challenging but John showed that Labour has a credible plan for both veterans’ affairs and our armed forces."

Mr Ballinger, a former Royal Marine, said he had been appalled by the way Britain's armed forces had been cut back in recent years.

"Labour will change that, we have a plan to turn the page," he said. "The Labour Party will be put back in to the service of working people – and the ultimate service is that given by our veterans and armed forces personnel."

​​Mr Healey said Labour had committed to a 'triple lock' on the nuclear deterrent, which would see Britain's 'at sea' defences maintained, the construction of four new nuclear submarines, and delivering 'all the needed upgrades' for existing and new submarines in the future.

The party has also committed to carrying our a defence review and increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent 'as soon as possible'. It said it would appoint an 'armed forces commissioner', and to make the armed forces covenant legally binding.

Mr Healey said: "Like so many people across Britain, Labour has deep respect for the serving men and women of our Armed Forces. Theirs is the ultimate public service.

"Labour’s new laws will improve everyday life for those who serve and the families who support them. They will begin to right the wrongs for everyday forces life with a new independent champion, a legal guarantee of fair treatment and ensuring our veterans are properly respected."

He said Labour would work with armed forces communities to renew the nation’s contract with those who served and the families who supported them.

"Labour is totally committed to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence as soon as possible."