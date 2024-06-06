Candidate welcomes Wolves' climbdown over price hike

Sureena Brackenridge, Labour’s candidate for Wolverhampton North East, said she was pleased the club had agreed to abandon plans to increase the cost of children's tickets by up to 176 per cent.

More than 15,000 people signed a petition after the shock increase was revealed in the Express & Star last month.

The club also pledged to freeze adult prices for the 2025/26 season.

Mrs Brackenridge said she had been contacted by a number of fans during the campaign, and was pleased to lend them her support.

"It’s good that the club has listened to the fans after the outcry over season ticket pricing," she said.

"We all understand football clubs are commercial enterprises and need to compete and make a profit. But they’re also bound with communities, and give a sense of identity to thousands – so it’s great that Wolves have listened to that community.

"I was pleased to support all of those who contacted me during this campaign. The Labour Party is absolutely committed to preserving football for the fans, and we’ll be introducing a football regulator if we’re lucky enough to form the next government. Ensuring that football continues to be for the fans."