'I'm a first-time voter: What can politicians offer me, what do I need to vote - and why should I?'

The 2019 General Election called by Boris Johnson came too early for many voters - including myself.

Rishi Sunak's announcement of a snap election - which came as a surprise to many - provides the first opportunity for millions of young first-time voters who have turned 18 since the 'Brexit election'.

This time, it is an opportunity for these young voters to have their say about the last five years, and to shape the United Kingdom's future by deciding which party best recognises and addresses the issues that matter to them.

Which issues do I want addressed?

What matters to me might be very different to what matters to you, but for young voters, there could be many similarities.

As the political parties draw up their manifestos, it's interesting to discuss what a first-time voter might be looking out for.

We all aspire to get on the property ladder as soon as possible, but unfortunately in the current climate, it's very difficult to do so without substantial amounts of cash.

The subject of housing is a definitely going to be important for first-time young voters during this General Election.

Although there are first-time buyer schemes, house prices have soared over the last few years, and it would be good to hear what political leaders propose they would do to help house-buyers get onto the property ladder.

It often goes under the radar, but another 'big purchase', as I would describe it, for a teenager or person in their early 20s, is a car. Whether that be a first car or upgrade, the prices of driving are extortionate.

It costs learners £62 for a driving test, and after passing, driving carries extreme insurance costs for newer and younger drivers. And, on the subject of cars, it's great to see that potholes are being replaced by fresh tarmac, but there's still a long way to go until our roads are perfect.

Under Rishi Sunak's proposals for national service, a day on a weekend that could be spent working a part-time job, like I did whilst I was a student, could instead be spent doing 'mandatory' volunteering.

Last week the Prime Minister joined Tiktok to engage with a younger audience and share the news of his initiative. Social media propaganda has already shown it will play a big part in this year's General Election, and we will all look forward to when the Prime Minister goes head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer on national television next week.

And, that's another important issue. In this digital world - a dangerous one - it will be interesting to hear what our future Prime Minister would do to tighten and enhance cyber security, and ensure safety for all on social media.

Immigration was an issue on the lips of Wellington residents that I spoke to, as well as the NHS. For younger voters it will be interesting to hear what the future could hold according to the different parties with regards to the NHS and how immigration is policed.

Finally, climate change is evidently having an effect on our world, and we need to ensure that future generations don't suffer as a result of our behaviours.

As we strive towards having all new cars and vans at zero emission in less than 11 years, we're going to need some more charging stations. A lot of them, and accessible ones.

Why vote at all?

I've heard it myself, the assumption that 'my vote won't matter', but it really does.

Having roamed about the streets of Wellington last week and asked voters about their thoughts and priorities heading into the election, I am amazed at how many people have little interest - to none at all - in voting.

July 4 presents you and me with the chance to have our say. Whether you visit your local polling station or pop your vote in the post, they all count at the end of the day.

Some campaigners gave their lives to give us the opportunity to vote, the power to decide how the UK is run, and above all, choose who makes the decisions about issues we care about.

There were more than 15 million non-voters in the 2019 General Election, with a turnout of 67 per cent of 47.5 million people who were registered to vote.

I for one will be making sure that my vote won't go to waste, even if I do have to do have to take part in a postal vote, as I will be on holiday.

But, of course, if you don't feel aligned to any of the political parties or independent candidates standing, then you could make a point by spoiling your ballot paper.

How do I actually vote?

I have never done it before myself, but here's what you need to know.

This year's General Election will go down in history. For the first time ever, you will need to present valid photo ID.

You will not need to do this if you have a postal vote or are voting for the Welsh or Scottish government, but since May last year this rule has applied to all elections in England, and UK General Elections in the future.

Firstly, you must be registered to vote, and you can decide if you would like to vote in person, by post, or in proxy.

To vote in person, simply take yourself to a polling station, usually a public building, such as a school - or in my case, my local cricket club.

When you get inside your polling station, give your name and address to the staff inside.

Afterwards you will present your photo ID to confirm your identity before being given a ballot paper containing a list of people, parties and options to vote for.

If you have a disability, your local Electoral Registration Office can tell you about physical access, and any requirements you need.