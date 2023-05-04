Local elections 2023: Live updates as Black Country voters go to the polls

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday morning

This year's elections are the first where voters have needed photo ID - passports, driving licences as well as other forms of identification - before casting their ballot papers.

Councils in the Black Country and Staffordshire, as well as Telford and Wrekin, are among the 230 local authorities holding elections this year, with around 8,000 seats up for grabs.

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, elections are being held at:

Cannock Chase District Council

Dudley Council

Lichfield District Council

Sandwell Council

South Staffordshire

Stafford

Walsall

Wolverhampton

Wyre Forest

Polls close at 10pm with the first councils going through ballot papers tonight, with more doing their counts during the day on Friday.