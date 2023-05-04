Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Local elections 2023: Live updates as Black Country voters go to the polls

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonLocal elections 2023Published: Comments

Voters have been going to the polls today for this year's local elections.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday morning
Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday morning

This year's elections are the first where voters have needed photo ID - passports, driving licences as well as other forms of identification - before casting their ballot papers.

Councils in the Black Country and Staffordshire, as well as Telford and Wrekin, are among the 230 local authorities holding elections this year, with around 8,000 seats up for grabs.

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, elections are being held at:

Cannock Chase District Council

Dudley Council

Lichfield District Council

Sandwell Council

South Staffordshire

Stafford

Walsall

Wolverhampton

Wyre Forest

Polls close at 10pm with the first councils going through ballot papers tonight, with more doing their counts during the day on Friday.

Follow all the updates below.

Local elections 2023
Politics
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Sandwell
Dudley
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News