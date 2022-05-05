What time are the local election results? Predicted declarations for Black Country councils

Residents will be casting their votes on Thursday, but same may not know the results until Friday afternoon

Four Black Country councils - Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton - are holding elections this year, along with Cannock Chase in Staffordshire.

Despite voting for all five authorities being on the same day, they are not all counting votes at the same time.

Here's a rundown of when each council is counting its votes, and when you can expect to hear the results by:

Cannock Chase Council

Cannock Chase Council is one authority that will wait until Friday before sifting through the votes from 13 wards and declaring results.

Counting is due to get under way at Cannock Leisure Centre at 10am with results due by the early afternoon.

Dudley Council

Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge will be the backdrop for the Dudley Council election count, where votes from 25 wards will be tallied.

Ballot papers will be counted from 10pm onwards, with results expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sandwell Council

Ballot papers will be counted overnight at Tipton Sports Academy to elect councillors in 24 wards.

Counting will begin soon after 10pm, and all results are expected to be declared by 2am.

Walsall Council

Unlike other Black Country councils, Walsall will not count its votes until Friday. A total of 21 seats are up for grabs.

Verification and counting of ballot papers will not begin at Walsall Civic Centre from 10am, with all results due to be declared by 2pm.

Wolverhampton Council

Aldersley Leisure Village will host the counting of the Wolverhampton Council ballot papers from 10pm onwards. Twenty seats are up for grabs.