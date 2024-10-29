Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sir Keir Starmer was in the West Midlands to outline his vision ahead of Labour's speech. He said taxes would rise to avoid 'devastating austerity', and said the inheritance left by the previous Conservative government was worse than he could ever have imagined.

Tough measures were necessary to 'fix the foundations' of the economy, he said.

Sir Keir said taxes would rise to preserve public services, and the NHS in particular.

He said that the present £2 cap on bus fares would rise to £3 by the end of the year, but only committed to retaining the cap until the end of 2025.

But he did hint at some possible respite for motorists, saying that he understood people's concerns about a possible increase in fuel duty. He said there were no tax cuts planned for future budgets.

Sir Keir told supporters at Birmingham Repertory Theatre: "For too long we have pretended that you can lower tax and spend more on your public services, and you can't.