Sir Keir Starmer was in the West Midlands to deliver outline his vision ahead of Labour's speech. He said taxes would rise to avoid 'devastating austerity', and said the inheritance left by the previous Conservative government was worse than he could ever have imagined.

Tough measures were necessary to 'fix the foundations' of the economy, he said.

Sir Keir said taxes would rise to preserve public services, and the NHS in particular.

He said that the present £2 cap on bus fares would rise to £3 by the end of the year, but only committed to retaining the cap until the end of 2025.

But he did hint at some possible respite for motorists, saying that he understood people's concerns about a possible increase in fuel duty. He said there were no tax cuts planned for future budgets.

Sir Keir told supporters at Birmingham Repertory Theatre: "For too long we have pretended that you can lower tax and spend more on your public services, and you can't.

"Almost everybody knows the NHS is broken, and we are going to fix it, put it back on its feet, and make it something we can be proud of.

"What we are not going to do is continue the fiction that got us here in the first place, the pretence you can always have lower taxes, and the public service will run properly, because the last 14 years have shown, that is completely and utterly untrue."

He said rocketing interest rates following Liz Truss's brief time in office showed what happened when when borrowing was allowed to get out of control.

"Nobody wants higher taxes, just like nobody wants public spending cuts, but we have to be realistic about where we are as a country.

"This is not 1997, when the economy was reasonable, but public services were on their knees. And it's not 2010, when public services were strong, but the public finances were weak.

"We have to deal with both sides of that coin, these are unprecedented circumstances, but the Budget the Chancellor will deliver will prevent devastating austerity in our public services, and and prevent a disastrous path for our public finances."

Responding to a question about the Black Country Chambers of Commerce survey, which showed small businesses were postponing investment and recruitment over fears about the Budget, the Prime Minister said he wanted to make life easier for them.

He said his summit last week had brought £63 billion worth of business investment into Britain.

"Small businesses are very important, there are many, many small businesses that are the backbone of our country," he said.

"It's very important we take steps to make it easier for small businesses, not harder for small businesses, not just in the Budget, but more broadly, there's the wider implications we are taking on in relation to planning, in relation to regulation, in relation to inward investment, alongside the £63 billion that will go alongside other investments.

"We acknowledge how important small businesses are, and say that we intend to make it easier for small businesses, not more difficult, because we know how central they are to our economy."

He said every decision he made would be done with 'working people in our mind's eye'.

Sir Keir has faced repeated questions about who he meant when he spoke of 'working people', but told the audience that they knew who they were.

"People who have been working harder and harder for years, just to stand still, people doing the right thing, maybe still finding a little bit of money to put away, even in the cost-of-living crisis, feeling that this country no longer gives them, or their children a fair chance," he said.

"People stuck on an NHS waiting list, people whose town centres are blighted by anti-social behaviour, people who can't afford to buy a place to call home, or can't afford to live in the home they have, because of the mortgage bombshell."