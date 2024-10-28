Chairman of Walsall Planning Committee stands down as 'false allegations' investigated

Councillor Mark Statham is currently under investigation by the monitoring officer.

Councillor Statham is remaining deputy leader of the council and member of the cabinet member in charge of finance.

Councillor Statham has branded the allegation "false" and is confident no wrongdoing will be found.

Leader of Walsall Council Councillor Garry Perry told the Express & Star Councillor Statham was only standing down as the chairman of the planning committee.

Statham, councillor for Bloxwich East, has chaired the committee since May. Before that he served as vice-chair for the committee alongside councillor Mike Bird as chair.

His replacement will be decided tonight (Monday) by the Walsall Conservative group. Members voting in a secret ballot can choose between two candidates, councillor Waheed Rasab or councillor Mike Bird.

Councillor Waheed Rasab, elected in 2018 for the Paddock ward, is currently chair for the Health and Wellbeing board and vice-chair for a taxi licensing sub-committee. He is not currently a member of the planning committee.

Rasab’s competitor is former council leader Mike Bird. Councillor Bird was ousted by the national Conservative party last year due to claims of bullying and harassment made against him.

The suspension did not affect Bird’s role at the council as the authority considered it an issue for party matters. However, he resigned as leader weeks later.

Councillor Bird represents the Pheasey Park Farm ward and was first elected over 40 years ago. During his time, he has held various chair and vice-chair positions and is currently a member of the planning committee.