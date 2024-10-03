Tories can't get back in government without the Black Country, James Cleverly tells Express & Star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mr Cleverly was talking to the Express & Star after delivering his address on the final day of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

He said the region was the 'powerhouse of the country', and regaining the Black Country seats lost in Labour's rout at the General Election was the only way that the Conservatives could return to power.

"If we can't win across the Black Country and the West Midlands, we are not going to be back into government," he said.

"The fightback is very much here, rippling across the Midlands right out to the rest of the UK."