Staffordshire council leaders launch bid for devolved powers – but rule out elected mayor

They have however ruled out having an elected mayor and insist that there must be no change to the area’s existing councils in any future devolution deal.

The Labour government is currently preparing an English Devolution Bill, and has invited local leaders to come forward with ideas for their areas.

Staffordshire Leaders Board – made up of the leaders of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Staffordshire County Council, and the county’s eight district councils – has now written to the government to begin this conversation.

Staffordshire County Council's Stafford headquarters

Earlier this year, Stoke-on-Trent City Council formally joined the Staffordshire Leaders’ Board, potentially opening up the way for devolution.

The council leaders believe that greater powers in areas such as transport, housing, skills and regeneration could help them boost the local economy and improve living standards – although it is not yet clear what specific powers they want to be devolved.

But they are adamant that there must be no change to the area’s existing democratic structures, which they believe are sufficient to take on any new powers. Elsewhere in the country, the most advanced devolution deals have gone to areas, such as Greater Manchester, which have directly elected mayors.

In September the government signed off four new devolution deals, two with regional mayors and two with combined county authorities. The government has said that it ‘strongly believes’ the benefits of devolution are best achieved through ‘combined institutions with a directly elected leader’.

Leaders in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire say they are awaiting further guidance from government on the new devolution framework.

Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White, said: “Councils across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent are a united force, working together to unlock the economic potential of the area.

Staffordshire County Council leader Alan White said devolved powers could help create job opportunities and better transport

"This is about creating more jobs and opportunities, better transport, breathing new life into our cities, towns and villages and ensuring good homes are available for people who need them.

“As a board, we’ve been working together for the benefit of our residents and businesses for years and a conversation with Government around the opportunities that devolution may bring is an extension to this commitment.”

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Phil Corrigan.