Margaret Thatcher remembered at Conservative Party Conference 2024 in Birmingham with special mugs

A host of issues are being debated at the Conservative Party Conference which is running at the ICC in Birmingham until Wednesday, October 2.

This afternoon (Sunday, September 29) former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the conference that the Conservatives should “learn the lessons” of their general election defeat and “reflect” on their time in government as their conference gets under way.

Mr Sunak described this year as a “difficult one” for the party as “too many good Conservatives have lost their seats”, in a piece for The House magazine.

He said he “will always be sorry” that “he could not deliver the results that everyone’s efforts deserved”, in the article at the start of his final conference as leader.