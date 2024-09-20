West Midlands mayor drops plans for Black Country base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Parker had outlined plans to open a new office in the region when he addressed business leaders in October last year.

But this week Mr Parker said he was now looking at different ways of making himself more visible in the Black Country.

"I made a commitment, and I'm steadfast to that, working around the region," he said.

"I think my position has changed because I want to be as visible as possible, I'm now working flexibly across the Black Country region, being out and about as much as possible."

Richard Parker

A spokesman for Mr Parker said that rather than use taxpayers' money to open a new office, he would instead make use of space provided by Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton councils.

Mr Parker would also be holding public question-and-answer sessions at these locations, he added.

Mr Parker said he was spending a considerable amount of time in the Black Country, and meetings of the combined authority board and other important committees had all been held in the region.

"I'm out in the Black Country regularly, and I'm actually using each of those places as a base on a regular basis," he said.

"My commitment is not just about where I'm working, it's about taking the combined authority and our programme for delivery to every corner of the region, and that's what I'm doing.

"I've got four offices if you like, in each of the Black Country authorities, rather than a permanent base in one part of the Black Country."