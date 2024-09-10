Why I won't be voting for cut to winter fuel payments – new Black Country Labour MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cat Eccles, MP for Stourbridge, said she would be abstaining from tomorrow's vote. She said she believed in principle with the idea of means-testing for the payments, but said the proposed cut was too severe and too sudden.

Last month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced that in future the winter fuel payments of up to £300 would only be paid to the poorest pensioners, who are eligible for pension credit.

It meant that 10 million pensioners would lose out on the payment, introduced by Gordon Brown in 1997.

The announcement drew fierce criticism from charities for the elderly, with almost half a million people signing an online petition by the charity Age UK.

Miss Eccles said she felt unable to support the government proposals in their present form.