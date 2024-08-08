'Rest in peace, Sue': Tributes pour in for Wolverhampton councillor who 'kept working until the end'

Tributes have been shared to the 'passionately committed and dedicated' Sue Roberts MBE, who died on Monday surrounded by her loved ones.

Councillor Roberts was first elected to the Oxley Ward in 2018 and later elected as councillor for Bilston North in 2023.

Wolverhampton local election count 2023, Councillor Sue Roberts and Rohil Mystry celebrate Bilston North

Prior to being a councillor, Sue served as the chair of the board of Wolverhampton Homes for 10 years. She also chaired the National Federation of local-authority owned organisations between 2011-2015 and served as Secretary of Brooklands Tenants & Residents Association.

The 2022 Wolverhampton election count at Aldersley Stadium. Councillor Sue Roberts MBE celebrates her win with Councillor Clare Simm

Councillor Stephen Simkins, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: "On behalf of everyone at City of Wolverhampton, I’d like to pass on my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Councillor Roberts for their loss.

“Sue was a passionate local councillor who served the whole city with great distinction in a number of roles over the years. She will be sadly missed not only by her fellow councillors but also by everyone she worked with in the city.”

A spokesperson for the council's Labour Group shared their tribute for the 'well-liked and respected' councillor.

It read: "It is with great sadness that the Wolverhampton Labour Group announces the passing of our dear friend and colleague Councillor Sue Roberts MBE.

"Councillor Roberts, 71, died Monday August 5, 2024, after a short illness. She was with her loved ones.

"On behalf of everyone, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Sue’s family at this difficult time.

"Sue was a proud, well-liked and respected councillor, passionately committed and dedicated to serving the people of Wolverhampton until the end.

"She will be remembered by all who met her with great affection and appreciated for her years of public service to the city.

"Condolences have been sent to the family on behalf of Labour Group and details of funeral arrangements and how people can pay their respects will be shared in due course. An agreed tribute on behalf of the council will take place once the family have agreed - in the meanwhile, we ask that the privacy of Councillor Roberts' family is respected at this time."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach, said: "I am saddened to hear of the death of Councillor Sue Roberts MBE who served the city for many years as a campaigner for tenants and social housing for which she received her MBE, as chair of Wolverhampton Homes and as a local councillor.

"She was a fellow Bilston North ward councillor and while I had not known her for long in that capacity, I was pleased that we had the opportunity to work together. I know that despite her ill health, she continued working right up until the end. I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to her family and friends."