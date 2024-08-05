'This far-right aggression won't undermine the West Midlands - our region thrives on unity' - Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Parker said the violent scenes witnessed in Solihull and Tamworth were 'unacceptable' and pledged his support to the Government and West Midlands Police in dealing with the perpetrators.

On Sunday night, police were called to a 'mass gathering' in Solihull town centre, resulting in the forced closure of Touchwood Shopping Centre.

Mayor of West Midlands Richard Parker

Thugs also attacked police officers and a hotel housing asylum seekers in Tamworth during the evening of 'senseless violence'.

Masked yobs smashed their way into a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Tamworth with projectiles and fireworks were thrown at police.

The aftermath after three petrol bombs were thrown at a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Tamworth on Sunday night. More than 150 people were arrested following violent disorder in UK towns and cities over the weekend. Tamworth. August 5 2024.

No one inside the hotel was injured, but Staffordshire Police said an officer suffered a suspected broken arm.

Reports were received that a far-right march was due to take place on Monday night in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham.

As a result of these rumours, hundreds of people – mostly men in balaclavas and masks – turned out to throw a ‘protective ring’ around the area while police kept a close eye on proceedings.

Mr Parker said: “This far-right aggression and violence is unacceptable and it will not undermine the values of understanding and tolerance that unite our communities across the West Midlands.

“Our region thrives on unity, leaving no room for hate. We will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks.

“I support the Government and West Midlands Police and I’m very clear that those who engage in criminal activity should face the strongest possible consequences.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised that those involved in unrest will ‘face the full force of the law.’

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “West Midlands Police has worked hard over the weekend and today, alongside our communities, to prevent any of the disgraceful scenes of disorder and violence, that have plagued towns and cities across the country, in the last few days.

“Each and every community in our region has the right to feel safe and secure. There is no place for division and hatred in the West Midlands. It will not be tolerated.

“I want to make it absolutely clear, that anyone who engages in disorder and violence, will face the full force of the law.

“To all residents: I strongly urge you to avoid these events and allow the police to carry out their essential duties, on behalf of the public. Now, more than ever, we must stand together.”