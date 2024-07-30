Cross party agreement looks set for community fund return to Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Payment of small grants from neighbourhood forums was suspended in 2023 as Dudley Council slipped towards financial crisis and the possibility of being declared effectively bankrupt.

The removal of the grants caused widespread concern however leaders in the new-look council after May’s local elections have reached an agreement on how they would like to allocate funding.

Labour leader, Councillor Pete Lowe, said: “It was always a political priority for Dudley Labour to get money back to our local communities and I am really pleased that I have been able to have really constructive discussions.

“If agreed this will mean that community groups can again approach their local ward councillors for funding in their locality’.

“Additionally, this proposal would ensure events such as Xmas Lights and the Black Country Festival are protected year on year by centralising the monies and removing the bidding process that leaves some areas behind.”

Dudley Council House

The authority allocates £240,000 each year for community projects and good causes, under the new agreement half would be distributed locally and half would be distributed centrally by the council for borough events like Christmas lights, The Black Country Festival, and Pride.

After discussions between leaders of the three political parties on the council and independent Councillor Shaun Keasey, council officers have been tasked with coming up with a plan to get the scheme up and running.

Dudley Council’s Conservative leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said he would like to see a plan from officers presented to the council cabinet in September.

He added: “The money is already there, it was ring-fenced and for the next year I am confident we will find the necessary savings to reintroduce it.

“The public realised we were in a position where we had to take drastic action.”