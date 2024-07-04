Irish pub to open throughout the night for General Election Party

Nortons Bar'a General Election Party in Digbeth starts at 7am tonight (Thursday) and finishes at 10am tomorrow by which time whoever won should have the keys to Number 10.

The Meriden Street Irish bar will have multiple screens throughout the venue will broadcast live election results and commentary from major news networks, ensuring attendees stay informed throughout the evening.

Peter Connolly, owner of Nortons Bar, said: "We're thrilled to host this General Election Party and provide a space where the community can gather, discuss, and celebrate the democratic process.

"It's an important night for our country, and we want to make sure everyone feels welcome and engaged. This could be the best leaving party ever for Rishi Sunak who we know likes a party if his fines are anything to go by so even if he can’t make it himself you can be sure we will be here to give him a big wave off."

There will be an Election Night Quiz: Nortons' (in)famous quiz night but with an election theme! Testing general knowledge and stand a chance of winning a £50 bar tab, and a £300 rollover from last week.

Patrons can get involved with Interactive Polls and Predictions: Guests can participate in interactive polls and make their own predictions about election outcomes, with prizes for the most accurate forecasts.

Special Election-Themed Menu: Enjoy a selection of food and drink specials inspired by the occasion, including themed cocktails and dishes representing different political parties.

The party will end with a bleary eyed Election Breakfast for those who make it through the night, Birmingham's best full Irish breakfast awaits - available with complimentary Moet for all champagne socialists!

And if punters start to flag there will be live music performances and DJ sets will keep the energy high as guests await the election results.

Do you know a venue which is showing the election results? Email adam.smith@jpress.co.uk.