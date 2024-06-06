Former Royal Marine Labour candidate marking D-Day commemorating Blackheath soldier who died in Normandy landings

Sergeant Alexander Blakeway, of 7th Battalion the Parachute Regiment, was dropped into Normandy to help troops who had seized key bridges behind enemy lines hours into Operation Overlord.

The paratrooper fought the Germans until he was killed on August 23 in fierce fighting in the French village of Pont l'Eveque. His name is recorded on the war memorial at St Paul’s Church, Long Lane.

Alex Balinger, who served two tours of Afghanistan while in the Royal Marines, said: “Many men from the Black Country were involved in the assault. Alexander Blakeway from the Parachute Regiment parachuted in on D-Day, before falling during fighting in the following weeks.

“He is one name from many who we owe an immense debt of gratitude to, and I would encourage everyone to spare a thought for Alexander’s sacrifice and for those who fought for us on D-Day and beyond.”

The Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day on June 6 was the largest amphibious operation in history and forced the Nazis to divert resources from their epic fight with the Russians on the Eastern front.

The Labour candidate served in the Royal Marines, the UK’s commando force tasked with assaulting beaches and landing troops behind enemy lines, which he claims helps him appreciate the bravery of the soldiers involved.

The 80th Anniversary of D-Day will be marked at a ceremony at Shell Corner at the junction of Long Lane and Nimmings Road, Halesowen at 11am today (Thursday). The event is officiated by Rev Mark Danks of nearby St Paul’s church.

Mr Ballinger added: “Amphibious operations, those that involve landing ground forces onto beaches, are amongst the hardest military operations as they involve ground, naval and air forces, all working together.

“Very often the weather makes such operations extremely difficult, as the state of the sea can make landing almost impossible. Operation Overlord was remarkable in the scale of the landings and that the assault was conducted against entrenched positions. At the same time paratroopers were landing behind enemy lines.

“Over 150,000 soldiers were involved from the UK, US and other allied nations against fierce opposition. It would have required enormous bravery and determination from the men landing under intense fire.

“It is right that we remember the bravery of the soldiers, sailors and marines as their actions marked the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation of Europe."

Alex Ballinger completed two tours of Afghanistan, leading a team of marines against the Taliban in 2006, and again in 2008 where he was attached to the Gurkhas in Helmand Province.

Before becoming the Labour candidate for Halesowen he ran a mental health charity that works across Birmingham and the Black Country inspired by mental health challenges his colleagues faced while serving.

The Halesowen candidate, in his medals, was drafted in by the Labour leadership to flank Sir Keir Starmer during his speech on the military at the Fusilier Museum in Bury on Monday.