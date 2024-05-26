Sandwell General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the borough on July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This General Election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.

We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Sandwell's constituencies - see all the names of those who have declared below.

Warley's Labour MP John Spellar (left) and West Bromwich West's Conservative MP Shaun Bailey

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.

Candidates for Smethwick (formerly Warley)

Labour: John Spellar

Candidates for West Bromwich (formerly West Bromwich East)

Conservatives: Will Goodhand

Labour: Sarah Coombes

Reform UK: Ray Nock

Workers Party: Rohim Mohammed

Candidates for Tipton and Wednesbury (formerly West Bromwich West)

Conservatives: Shaun Bailey

Reform UK: Jack Sabharwal

Workers Party: Abdul Husen

Candidates for Halesowen (formerly Halesowen and Rowley Regis)