Sandwell General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the borough on July 4
Voters will go to the polls on July 4 after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.
This General Election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).
A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.
We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Sandwell's constituencies - see all the names of those who have declared below.
We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.
Candidates for Smethwick (formerly Warley)
Labour: John Spellar
Candidates for West Bromwich (formerly West Bromwich East)
Conservatives: Will Goodhand
Labour: Sarah Coombes
Reform UK: Ray Nock
Workers Party: Rohim Mohammed
Candidates for Tipton and Wednesbury (formerly West Bromwich West)
Conservatives: Shaun Bailey
Reform UK: Jack Sabharwal
Workers Party: Abdul Husen
Candidates for Halesowen (formerly Halesowen and Rowley Regis)
Labour: Alex Ballinger
Liberal Democrats: Ryan Priest