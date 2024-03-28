Pro-Palestinian protesters target Starmer's visit to region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Labour leader was in Dudley with his deputy Angela Rayner for the launch of the party's local election campaign.

But party supporters attending the event at the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology had to run the gauntlet of about 15 demonstrators – including two children – with Palestinian flags and carrying loudhailers.

Supporters queuing to enter the building were subjected to taunts of "Labour Party members are disgusting", "You are complicit in genocide", and "We are not going to be silenced."

Among those targeted were a group of uniformed ambulance workers, who were told that ambulances had come under attack in Gaza.

One of the children carried a banner blaming Israeli defence forces for the death of five children at Nasser Hospital in Gaza after the electricity was turned off.

The protesters arrived shortly after 9am, and were still heckling attendees as they left the event at about 11.30am.

Police attended, but the event appeared to pass without incident.