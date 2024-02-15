High court could overturn plan to scrap police commissioner

The present commissioner today launched a legal move to block plans to hand his responsibilities to the region's elected mayor.

Last week Home Secretary gave the go-ahead for the two roles to be merged following the mayoral elections in May.

But Simon Foster, who has held the post of commissioner since 2021, has formally applied for a judicial review in the High Court. If his bid is successful, Mr Cleverly's decision will go before a High Court judge who will rule on whether it was legal or not.

Mr Cleverly's decision to scrap the role of commissioner came despite a consultation which found that the public was narrowly against the proposals.

Mr Cleverly gave the go-ahead for the roles to be merged following an application by Andy Street, the Conservative mayor for the West Midlands.