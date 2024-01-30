No debate about police commissioner's role as rivals hit stalemate

Andy Street, mayor for the West Midlands, had accepted commissioner Simon Foster's challenge to a public debate over Mr Street's proposal for responsibility for policing to be handed to the mayor.

Mr Street's letter

But the two failed to agree on the terms of the debate.

Conservative Mr Street wrote to Mr Foster saying he needed 'further clarification' on the position of Labour's mayoral candidate Richard Parker before he would be able to agree to a debate.

But Mr Foster said Mr Street's letter effectively amounted to a refusal to take part in such a debate.

Mr Street said he would have been happy to hold a debate with Mr Foster this month if it were Mr Parker's policy to reverse the merger and reinstate Mr Foster as Labour's candidate for commissioner should Mr Parker win the mayoral election in May this year.

Mr Street said that if, on the other hand, Mr Parker agreed with him that the two roles should be merged, he would like to know whether it was his intention to appoint Mr Foster as his deputy mayor in charge of policing. He said if that were the case, he would be prepared to debate with Mr Foster in the run up to the mayoral election in May.

He said that if Mr Parker did not intend to either reinstate the role of commissioner or appoint Mr Foster as his deputy in charge of policing, he would prefer to debate the matter with Mr Parker in the run up to the mayoral election.

Mr Foster said he had given Mr Street ample opportunity to take part in such a debate, but had instead attempted to set his own terms and conditions.

"I made an offer to him to hold a debate about a subject which interests a lot of people in the West Midlands, but he chose not to accept," said Mr Foster,

"I found it very disappointing he was not prepared to take part."

Mr Street wrote to the Home Secretary in November last year asking for the role of the mayor to be widened to include that of the police and crime commissioner.

Mr Foster responded by accusing him of a 'hostile takeover', and challenged him to a public debate.

People have until tomorrow to have their say on the proposals. They can do so through the website: gov.uk/government/consultations/west-midlands-police-and-crime-commissioner-functions-transfer/west-midlands-police-and-crime-commissioner-functions-transfer-accessible#