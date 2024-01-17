Conservative Party suspends Sandwell Council group leader for the second time

Councillor David Fisher had to stand down as leader in December 2021 after seven months in position due to historic offensive social media posts.

The Charlemont and Grove Vale councillor was reinstated as group leader in May 2022 after his successor as leader, Rowley Councillor Laured Kalari, was also suspended over offensive social media posts, including about murder victim Sarah Everard.

Now the Express & Star can reveal Sandwell's Conservative Federation has again suspended Councillor Fisher, after complaints made against him by fellow Tories.